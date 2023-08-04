Large Language Models Demonstrate Analog Thinking, According to UCLA Researchers

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), have discovered that large language models, such as GPT-3, possess the ability for analog thinking. Analog thinking involves the capacity to derive logical conclusions based on similarities, which is a key aspect of human cognitive processing.

The UCLA team conducted a study, published in the journal “Nature Human Behaviour,” where they compared the performance of approximately 50 UCLA students with that of the GPT-3 language model in tasks that required analog thinking. These tasks were specifically designed for the study and were not part of GPT-3’s training data.

The study consisted of three task blocks. The first block involved solving progressive matrices by comprehending a given text sample and selecting the missing piece from a set of options. The second block required identifying letter sequences that followed a particular pattern. The third block involved creating word sequences and drawing analogies related to the content in short stories.

GPT-3 consistently outperformed the students in the first three tasks, notably achieving an 80% success rate in solving matrices compared to the students’ approximately 60%. However, when it came to drawing causal analogies from stories, the students had a higher success rate of over 80%, while GPT-3 achieved around 70% accuracy.

The researchers observed that these findings suggest GPT-3 has developed an abstract understanding of succession, considering that analogies are prevalent in human language. Nonetheless, they also acknowledged the system’s limitations, as it occasionally required prompting to recognize and solve certain problems.

Taylor Webb, the study leader, emphasized that despite the impressive results, GPT-3 still struggles with tasks that are easy for humans. However, preliminary tests with GPT-4 indicate that the new language model may yield improved outcomes.

In conclusion, this research demonstrates the potential of large language models to exhibit analog thinking. Nevertheless, further advancements are necessary to enhance their problem-solving abilities.