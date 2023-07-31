LinkedIn Developing AI Coach to Enhance Job Search Experience

Artificial intelligence (AI) has gained widespread interest in recent years, and following the success of OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, this technology has become even more popular. Microsoft and Google have since introduced their own AI-powered chatbots, Bing and Bard, respectively. Now, many other companies are following suit and developing their own AI tools for various purposes.

One such company is LinkedIn, the global professional networking platform. According to app researcher Nima Owji, LinkedIn is reportedly working on an AI-powered feature called the ‘AI coach’ to enhance the job search experience for its users. This feature aims to streamline the job application process, provide upskilling opportunities, and assist with networking.

LinkedIn’s AI Coach is expected to provide users with guidance and answers to their queries, similar to Microsoft’s Bing AI chat. Earlier this year, LinkedIn was already testing an AI feature to help users craft compelling job applications. This feature offers personalized writing suggestions for cover letter-like messages that job seekers can send to hiring managers. By leveraging generative AI and information from user profiles, job descriptions, and specific companies, LinkedIn can create tailored draft messages to start conversations.

However, LinkedIn emphasizes the importance of users customizing these drafts to maintain a personal touch. While the integration of AI technologies into platforms like LinkedIn has the potential to save users time and effort, it is crucial for job seekers to add their own unique touch to the messages.

As AI technology continues to advance, it is expected to play an even greater role in revolutionizing various aspects of professional life. With AI-powered tools like LinkedIn’s AI Coach, job seekers can optimize their applications and increase their chances of success in the job market.