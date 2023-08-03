AI Algorithms Transform Jet Tagging in ATLAS Data Analysis

Jets, which are complex collections of particles carrying substantial energy, serve as crucial experimental signatures resulting from showers of strongly-interacting quarks and gluons. Understanding the internal energy flow of a jet enables physicists to gain valuable insights into the particles that caused its formation. To distinguish these jets from background jets, physicists utilize specialized tools known as “taggers.” Additionally, the type of quarks produced within a jet can provide further information about the original particle.

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms have played a significant role in enhancing ATLAS data analysis. During the BOOST 2023 conference, ATLAS physicists revealed four groundbreaking advancements in jet tagging through the implementation of AI algorithms at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. These innovations included novel taggers that exhibit exceptional performance in identifying jets originating from boosted W-boson or boosted Higgs boson decays. These taggers leverage both “high-level” and “low-level” information sourced from the ATLAS inner detector and calorimeters.

One of the standout achievements was the Lund Jet plane-based tagger, which utilizes low-level information to surpass other methods in separating signal and background shapes. Another remarkable development is a tagger that effectively differentiates between jets originating from quarks and those originating from gluons. The successful creation and performance of these cutting-edge jet taggers not only pave the way for the analysis of LHC Run-3 data but also demonstrate their potential to revolutionize the ATLAS physics program.

These advancements highlight the extraordinary capabilities of AI algorithms in enhancing the understanding and analysis of complex particle physics phenomena. By harnessing the power of AI, physicists are poised to unravel deeper mysteries of particle interactions and explore new frontiers in the field.