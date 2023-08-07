The Potential Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Inequality

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to either benefit the masses or further widen the inequality gap, economists say. While some predict increased productivity and improved living standards, concerns are growing about the potential impact on jobs and livelihoods.

Historically, the economic effects of technological advances have been uncertain and unequal. For instance, the spinning jenny in the 18th century increased working hours and harsh conditions, while the introduction of mechanical cotton gins and the perpetuation of slavery facilitated the expansion of the American cotton industry in the 19th century.

Even the internet, known for its productivity gains, has generated wealth for a few billionaires while leaving many sectors and jobs relatively untouched. Doubts linger about whether AI will lead to evenly distributed gains in a globalized economy. Governments may engage in a “race to the bottom” as they compete for AI investment with fewer regulations, leaving poorer countries behind due to high barriers to entry.

Economists stress the importance of ensuring that the benefits of AI are enjoyed by all, rather than a select few. They believe that political will and democratic reforms are crucial in achieving this goal. Worker groups express concerns about the potential threat to workers’ rights and employment, especially in AI-controlled hiring and firing decisions.

Various factors will play a role in determining how AI shapes our economic lives. Antitrust policies and workforce retraining are among these factors. Ultimately, the question remains whether AI will exacerbate existing inequalities or contribute to a fairer society.