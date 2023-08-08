SEC Chairman Expresses Concerns About AI’s Potential Risks to Economy

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has expressed concerns regarding the potential risks that artificial intelligence (AI) could pose to the economy. In an interview with The New York Times, Gensler emphasized the possibility of a herd mentality forming around a few foundational AI models in the U.S., which could lead to increased reliance on the same information. According to Gensler, this could potentially result in future financial crises due to the powerful economics of scale and networks involved.

Unlike retail investors who have influenced meme stocks through a herd mentality, AI has the potential to affect a much larger group of people if it provides bad advice. Gensler highlights the absence of a legal framework that addresses issues of responsibility and liability in AI decision-making. He asserts that investment advisers, regardless of whether they use algorithms or not, have a fiduciary duty to their clients and must exercise due care. Existing regulations, in Gensler’s view, are inadequate and need to be updated to address the challenges presented by AI.

Gensler has long been wary of the potential risks associated with AI technologies. In a previous speech, he highlighted the dangers of AI creating monopolistic cultures that increase financial fragility. He calls for new thinking and policy interventions to mitigate these risks.

While not everyone shares Gensler’s concerns, with some believing that AI’s impact on the markets should not be exaggerated, the SEC chairman’s warnings highlight the necessity for careful consideration of AI’s potential effects on the economy. Gensler draws parallels to past technological breakthroughs such as the internet and the automobile, emphasizing the importance of taking proactive steps to address any regulatory gaps that AI may present.