Artificial Intelligence and the Role of the 118th Congress

Artificial intelligence (AI) encompasses a range of technologies and methodologies that involve computerized systems working and reacting in ways that require intelligence. This can include natural language processing, facial recognition, and robotics. The concept of AI has been around for decades, but there have been periods of both development and lulls in activity.

One area of recent advancement is generative AI (GenAI), which refers to machine learning models developed through training on large volumes of data to generate content. GenAI tools have made significant progress since 2017 and can perform tasks such as text analysis, image generation, and speech recognition. However, concerns about bias in datasets, explainability of decision-making, and limited accessibility for research and development exist.

The 118th Congress has enacted several federal laws on AI, including the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020. This act established an American AI Initiative and directed AI research and development activities at federal science agencies. In this Congress, many bills focused on AI and machine learning have been introduced, covering topics such as federal government oversight, training for federal employees, disclosure of AI use, export controls, and support for AI in specific sectors.

The regulation of AI technologies is an ongoing debate both in the United States and internationally. The European Union has proposed a risk-based approach to regulation, while previous legislation in the United States has focused on impact assessments and reporting for automated decision systems. Various perspectives suggest sector-specific approaches and interagency coordination for AI regulation. Congress must consider striking a balance between supporting innovation and beneficial uses of AI while minimizing potential harms.

In addition to regulation, the 118th Congress needs to evaluate the sufficiency of current federal mechanisms for AI oversight and policymaking. They also need to consider the government’s role in supporting AI research and development, the impact of AI technologies on the workforce, testing and validation of AI systems, and ways to ensure the development of trustworthy and responsible AI.

As technology continues to advance, AI will play an increasingly significant role in various industries. Congress has the responsibility to address the challenges and opportunities presented by AI, promoting innovation while ensuring the protection of individual rights and societal well-being.