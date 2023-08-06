Hollywood Studios Seek Expertise in Artificial Intelligence

Hollywood studios are actively looking for individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) as they aim to integrate AI into various aspects of production. Despite ongoing strikes by industry unions protesting low streaming pay and the rise of automation, major studios like Netflix, Disney Branded Television, Sony, Amazon Prime Video, and CBS are actively hiring for AI-related roles.

These job listings reflect the industry’s growing interest in leveraging AI to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Startups have also emerged with promises to transform dialogue for actors, enhance stunt safety, and even utilize AI to “reanimate” deceased actors.

While some of the positions mentioned are traditional tech roles like software engineers and product managers, others are more focused on AI research, development, and ethics. Netflix, for example, has multiple LinkedIn job listings for AI expertise, including technical directors for AI research and development, machine learning scientists, and machine learning software engineers.

Sony, on the other hand, is seeking a research scientist for its AI ethics group and an AI ethics technical program manager. The company established AI ethics guidelines in 2018 and has since placed a stronger emphasis on ethical practices and accountability in relation to AI.

Other emerging roles in the AI sector in Hollywood include prompt engineers, who specialize in refining instructions for AI systems. Both traditional Hollywood companies and modern studios and streaming platforms are actively seeking to enhance their AI capabilities.

While Hollywood has been exploring AI positions for some time, the ongoing strikes have further highlighted the industry’s focus on incorporating AI technologies. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representing the studios in labor negotiations, has previously addressed AI-related issues such as AI-generated text and the use of digitally replicated actors.

Overall, the job listings and the industry’s increasing embrace of AI indicate the growing significance of AI technology in the entertainment world.