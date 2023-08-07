Exploring AI’s Interpretation of Song Lyrics Through Image Generation

A recent study conducted by a provider of rehearsal and recording facilities for artists, Pirate, delved into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and its ability to interpret song lyrics and generate corresponding imagery. The study specifically utilized an AI image generator called MidJourney and analyzed lyrics from popular songs.

The research showcased the AI-generated images created based on Harry Styles’ hit song “As It Was”. These images depicted romantic twilight scenes featuring couples, effectively emphasizing the theme of two individuals deeply in love, feeling like they are the only ones in the world.

Another analyzed song was Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero”. For this track, the AI produced imagery portraying dejected men dressed in superhero-style costumes, aligning perfectly with the song’s portrayal of exhaustion and supporting the underdog.

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” inspired the AI to generate images of couples embracing, with one of the women sporting a skull tattoo, possibly influenced by the mention of death in the lyrics.

On the other hand, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” resulted in images of flowers artfully scattered on a beach. However, the solitary figure portrayed in these images seemed somewhat melancholic, contrasting with the defiant tone of the song following a breakup.

One interesting observation was made with SZA’s song “Kill Bill”. The AI deemed certain lyrics within the chorus inappropriate, but it still generated colorful portraits of women based on a less violent line from the song. These portraits incorporated various elements like flowers, butterflies, and hints of psychedelia.

This study highlights the potential of AI in interpreting lyrics and generating a range of diverse and occasionally unexpected imagery. However, it also emphasizes the importance of human artistry in the music-making process. While AI can provide valuable creative inspiration, human involvement remains crucial. Additionally, AI has the potential to reduce costs in certain aspects of music production, such as album art design and music video creation.