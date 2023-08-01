The Global Market for Artificial Intelligence in Marketing

The global artificial intelligence in marketing market has witnessed significant growth, reaching $22.64 billion in 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. It is projected to continue growing at a CAGR of 29.8% and reach $64.31 billion by 2027.

Artificial intelligence is being utilized in various marketing applications, including social media advertising, search advertising, dynamic pricing, virtual assistants, content curation, sales and marketing automation, and analytics platforms.

One of the emerging trends in the market is the advancement of technologies. Software companies are introducing new advanced technology to automate and integrate business models. For instance, IBM plans to provide its AI toolset, IBM Watson, to industry leaders, enabling enhanced language, automation, and trust capabilities.

There have also been notable acquisitions in the market. In March 2022, Zoomd Technologies Ltd. acquired Albert Technologies Ltd., enabling Zoomd to expand its products and services using Albert’s expertise in AI and gain Fortune 500 customers.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region dominated the artificial intelligence in marketing market in 2022, followed by other regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The increasing adoption of virtual assistants is expected to drive the market, with many businesses incorporating virtual assistants to streamline operations and reduce customer support costs.

Overall, the artificial intelligence in marketing market is expected to experience substantial growth due to technological advancements, acquisitions in the industry, and the rising adoption of virtual assistants.