Lawmakers in Albany, New York Exploring Artificial Intelligence in Lawmaking

Lawmakers in Albany, New York are delving into the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to aid in various aspects of their work. Assembly member Clyde Vanel, the chair of the Subcommittee on Internet and Technologies, emphasizes the importance of controlling AI technology instead of being controlled by it.

One of the ways AI is being utilized in lawmaking is the creation of bills. Assembly member Vanel employed an AI program known as Auto GPT to identify gaps in existing New York laws. Specifically, the program targeted gaps related to lease agreements between landlords and renters. With great success, the program generated a bill that would mandate landlords to provide a copy of lease agreements to renters within 30 days of a written request. This development highlights the question of the role of human lawmakers when AI is capable of generating bills.

To address concerns surrounding the increasing sophistication of AI and its potential impact on jobs, Senator Jake Ashby is co-sponsoring a bill to establish a task force responsible for investigating and regulating AI. The objective is to strike a delicate balance between promoting innovation and comprehending the implications of AI before implementing regulations. This bill has been approved by both houses and is now awaiting the Governor’s signature.

As lawmakers continue to explore the applications of AI in the legislative process, the introduction of AI programs like Auto GPT demonstrates how machine learning algorithms can help identify gaps in laws and offer potential solutions. It remains to be seen how extensive the use of AI will become in lawmaking and the extent to which human lawmakers will play a role in the legislative process. The regulation of AI also emerges as a significant consideration to ensure its responsible use and mitigate potential job displacement.