The Importance of a Regional AI Strategy in Latin America

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to bring innovation and progress to various economic sectors globally. However, in Latin America, the approach to AI has been fragmented, with each country adopting its own regulatory and institutional strategies.

Several countries in Latin America are already exploring the advantages of AI. For example, the Panamanian government has developed an AI-powered app that helps diagnose and recommend COVID testing for patients. AI can also contribute to formulating public policies, enhancing security, and strengthening transparency and accountability.

A comprehensive regional AI strategy would provide a framework for public policy, outlining priorities and opportunities for ongoing dialogue. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay have either formulated or are developing their AI strategies, while Costa Rica has adopted the AI principles of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and is committed to developing a national strategy.

While Latin America explores the positive potential of AI, there are concerns over autocratic regimes leveraging AI for their benefit. In Venezuela, the regime has utilized AI to create English-speaking avatar newscasters for spreading pro-government propaganda.

To harness the power of AI for good, regional guidelines are necessary. These guidelines would help countries in reinforcing good governance, increasing democratic resilience, and improving the quality of public services. The Alliance for Democratic Development (ADD), consisting of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Ecuador, could serve as a platform for coordination and collaboration in developing regional and national AI strategies.

AI also has the potential to combat corruption and enhance democratic governance through open data and information access. Collaboration between organizations like Exiger and Transparency International in the UK is already leveraging AI to analyze public records and identify corruption risks.

Latin America and the Caribbean should adhere to international norms and policy environments provided by organizations like the OECD AI Observatory. Regional political coordination within existing multilateral frameworks, such as the OECD’s Global Parliamentary Group on AI and the network of Western Hemisphere legislatures, ParlAmericas, can facilitate international discussions on AI.

By adopting a regional AI strategy that prioritizes democratic values and protection, Latin America and the Caribbean can effectively navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the AI revolution.