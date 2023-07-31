CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Future of Women in Healthcare: Job Growth and Opportunities

ByMampho Brescia

Jul 31, 2023
A recent study conducted by the McKinsey Global Institute highlights the potential impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on various industries. While many sectors are likely to see job replacements due to AI by 2030, the healthcare and senior living industries, which have a predominantly female workforce, are expected to continue growing and generating new job opportunities.

A crucial factor contributing to this growth is the increasing demand for healthcare professionals resulting from the rapidly aging population. The report predicts a potential 30% job growth in the healthcare sector, leading to the creation of approximately 3.8 million new jobs by 2030. Roles such as nurses, personal care assistants, and home health aides are expected to be in high demand.

Although AI and automation will be integrated into the healthcare sector, their impact is projected to be more complementary than substitutive. These technologies are likely to handle administrative tasks like documentation, medication management, and scheduling. However, they are not yet capable of replicating the intricate decision-making and care provided by healthcare professionals. It is important to note that many older adults remain skeptical of AI-led healthcare.

In contrast, the negative effects of AI and automation are expected to be more prevalent in the customer service industry. The report suggests that enhancing job quality, pay, benefits, and career advancement opportunities may be necessary to address potential staffing shortages in healthcare.

Overall, this study indicates a promising future for women in healthcare, with increasing job prospects and opportunities for growth. The integration of AI and automation is expected to enhance healthcare services, rather than replace healthcare professionals. As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, it is essential to adapt and leverage these technologies to optimize patient care while also addressing workforce needs.

