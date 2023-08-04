The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Customer Service

Artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns about its impact on the workforce. It is estimated that around 28% of current jobs can be automated by AI. Companies like IBM have already started replacing human workers with AI-powered tools. AI has specifically shown its usefulness in human resources and customer service.

According to a report by Gartner, spending on conversational AI technology in customer service centers is expected to increase by 16.2%, reaching $18.6 billion by 2023. This represents the projected growth of conversational AI in customer contact centers, with a forecasted 366% increase by 2027. This growth is driven by the growing use of generative AI and conversational AI technologies, which aim to enhance customer service operations and improve overall customer experience.

Conversational AI encompasses chatbots like ChatGPT and virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa. These technologies utilize machine learning and natural language processing to understand and respond to text and speech input. Many companies have already adopted conversational AI to enhance their customer service experience. For example, Zoom integrated Anthropic’s AI chatbot, Claude, to improve customer interactions. Quiq, a company specializing in integrating conversational AI into customer experience departments, is being utilized by brands like Brink’s and Lane Bryant.

According to Gartner, the conversational AI market is the fastest-growing segment in the customer service or contact center forecast, with an anticipated 24% growth in 2024. This indicates that initiatives focused on enhancing customer experience and streamlining operations are more likely to receive investment. Additionally, economic uncertainty has driven companies to consider AI solutions as a cost-effective alternative to human workers. By implementing conversational AI, businesses can achieve more with fewer resources.

Market conditions and advancements in AI technology have caught the attention of brands across industries. Many companies understand the power of AI and are actively exploring AI-based customer service solutions. It is evident that conversational AI will continue to play a significant role in the future of customer service, reshaping the way businesses interact with their customers and streamline operations.