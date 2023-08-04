CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Artificial Intelligence Boosts Accuracy of Breast Cancer Detection, Study Finds

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
A recent study published in The Lancet Oncology has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) is a safe and efficient tool for breast cancer detection, improving the accuracy of diagnoses. The study, believed to be the first of its kind, randomly assigned over 80,000 women between the ages of 40 and 80 to either an intervention group or a control group.

During the study, mammograms of participants were read by radiologists. The intervention group had their mammograms read by radiologists with AI support, while the control group had their mammograms read by two radiologists without AI. The use of AI reduced the workload for doctors by 44.3 percent.

The study found that the detection rate for cancer in the intervention group was 6.1 per 1,000 screened participants, slightly higher than the control group’s rate of 5.1 per 1,000. However, the false positive rate was the same for both groups, indicating that the additional cancer detections made by AI were not due to over-sensitivity.

The results of the study highlight the ability of AI to enhance the speed and accuracy of breast cancer screening. While the study does not recommend replacing radiologists, it emphasizes the potential of AI to improve the quality of care in a safe manner.

Breast cancer is a significant health concern, being the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canadian women. It is estimated that one in eight Canadian women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, with one in 34 succumbing to the disease. Therefore, researchers continue to explore the potential of AI in improving breast cancer detection and treatment, aiming to provide better outcomes for patients.

The use of AI in healthcare and research has shown promising results, with previous studies demonstrating its ability to predict breast cancer more accurately than human experts. By reducing false positives and negatives, AI has the potential to revolutionize breast cancer screening and ultimately save lives.

