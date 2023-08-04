Artificial Intelligence Identifies Previously Missed Asteroid

Artificial intelligence (AI) has successfully detected an asteroid, named 2022 GN1, that was previously overlooked by scientists. Measuring 600 feet in diameter, the asteroid came close to Earth in September 2022, passing just 4.5 million miles away. While this distance may seem significant, it falls under the category of potentially hazardous asteroids (PHA).

The asteroid went unnoticed due to starlight interference from objects in the Milky Way. However, a new algorithm called HelioLinc3D, which analyzed data from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF) telescope, was able to identify it. The algorithm’s team leader, Mario Jurić, expressed excitement about their discovery and emphasized the potential of AI in the field of astronomy.

Jurić revealed that the Rubin Observatory, scheduled to launch in less than two years, will utilize HelioLinc3D to spot similar objects on a nightly basis. He stressed that as the era of data-intensive astronomy approaches, advancements in algorithms will be just as critical as new telescopes.

In other scientific news, researchers have proposed a unique solution to combat global warming. Their idea involves deploying a massive “umbrella” in space to shield the Earth from excessive sunlight. Additional details about this innovative approach were not included in the article.