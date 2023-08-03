AI Technology Accelerates Rehabilitation for Head Injury Patient

A patient recovering from a head injury at an Atlanta clinic has credited artificial intelligence (AI) technology with his rehabilitation. Robert Stahl suffered a severe concussion from a fall and experienced balance issues, vision problems, and cognitive decline. However, with the help of BioMech’s AI technology, Stahl’s recovery process was expedited.

BioMech’s wireless motion sensors capture and stream 3D motion data, allowing medical professionals to quickly assess patients’ balance. The technology can monitor various types of movement, making it suitable for patients with traumatic brain injuries or those injured in accidents.

Vice President of Sales at BioMech, Jim Trovato, explained that eventually the technology will be accessible through cell phones, eliminating the need for patients to visit the clinic for results. This accessibility will provide convenience and ease for patients undergoing rehabilitation.

Dr. Larry Empting, Stahl’s neurologist, believes that AI technology can also benefit patients with conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. He emphasized that regular insurance covers the cost of this relatively affordable technology.

Stahl compared using AI technology during rehabilitation to playing a video game, where patients can set goals and track their progress. He encouraged others to seek similar assistance, stating that witnessing the progress made possible through AI technology can provide motivation for recovery.

With the help of AI technology, patients like Stahl can receive more efficient and effective rehabilitation, allowing them to regain their functionality and improve their quality of life.