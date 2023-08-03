Jets in High-Energy Particle Physics Experiments: Insights through Jet Substructure Analysis and AI Algorithms

Jets, which are complex collections of particles with high energy and multiple tracks, play a significant role in high-energy particle physics experiments. These jets are the result of strong interactions between particles like quarks and gluons, leaving behind distinct experimental signatures. Physicists can gain valuable insights into the particles that produce these jets by studying their internal energy flow, also known as “jet substructure.”

To distinguish between signal jets and background jets, physicists rely on specialized tools called “taggers.” These taggers are designed to identify specific types of jets based on their properties. For instance, they can differentiate between jets produced by boosted W-boson decay and those originating from light quarks and gluons. Additionally, the type of quarks produced within the jet can offer further information about the original particle. For example, b-jets, which are jets containing b-quarks, can be identified with the help of taggers and are often associated with Higgs bosons and top quarks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have become indispensable in analyzing the complexity of jets. These algorithms efficiently process large datasets and make accurate decisions. ATLAS physicists have been utilizing AI algorithms for jet tagging and continuously advancing the capabilities of these tools. Recently, at the BOOST 2023 conference held at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, ATLAS physicists presented four new results regarding jet tagging using AI algorithms.

The studies focused on developing new taggers that utilize both “high-level” and “low-level” information from the ATLAS inner detector and calorimeters to identify jets. The low-level information includes the direct kinematic properties of a jet’s constituents and a novel two-dimensional parameterization called the “Lund Jet plane,” which characterizes the radiation within a jet. These new taggers have shown superior performance in distinguishing between signal and background jets compared to previous methods.

Another significant advancement presented at the conference was the development of taggers to differentiate between quarks and gluons. These taggers utilize the charged-particle constituent multiplicity as well as various jet kinematic and substructure variables. These taggers hold promise in studies of Standard Model processes and the search for new physics.

While the AI-driven taggers have demonstrated excellent performance, challenges remain in interpreting the learning processes of machine learning models. The reliance of more complex architectures on simulated physics processes used for training raises questions as well. However, with ongoing advancements in machine learning techniques, these taggers have the potential to significantly enhance our understanding of jets and revolutionize the ATLAS physics program in the future.