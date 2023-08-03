Do AI-Guided ETFs Offer an Information Advantage in Stock Selection?

As the market sees an influx of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) centered around the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, a pertinent question arises: do these funds truly possess an information advantage through their AI-driven algorithms for stock selection?

One expert weighing in on the matter is Todd Rosenbluth, the head of research at VettaFi. According to him, these AI-guided ETFs may indeed offer a smarter way of selecting stocks. Rosenbluth asserts that computers, devoid of emotion, can potentially outperform the broader S&P 500 index.

Notably, VettaFi has observed an increase in interest for actively managed ETFs driven by AI. One such example is the QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM), which employs an artificial intelligence system to curate its portfolio of large-cap stocks.

Furthermore, Rosenbluth recommends the Teucrium ETFs, which utilize AI technology to select commodity funds. The AiLA Long-Short Agriculture Strategy ETF (OAIA) and the AiLA Long-Short Base Metals Strategy ETF (OAIB) leverage machine learning technology to generate returns regardless of market direction.

As for the AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), it is one of the earliest AI-driven funds and employs IBM’s Watson platform for analyzing thousands of U.S. companies. However, AIEQ’s performance has trailed behind the market, with its largest holdings including Coinbase, Roku, DoorDash, and RH, offering minimal exposure to tech and chip stocks that have been thriving in the AI industry this year.

While concrete evidence of AI’s information advantage in stock selection has yet to be established, Rosenbluth points to favorable indicators when comparing AI-guided funds to their flagship competitors. For instance, AMOM has significantly outperformed the iShares Momentum ETF (MTUM). While MTUM is rebalanced every six months, AMOM, driven by AI, rebalances monthly and has gained over 21% this year compared to MTUM’s relatively flat performance.

In conclusion, the real advantages of AI-powered ETFs in stock selection are still being tested and validated. However, early indications show promising performances in certain cases, suggesting that AI-guided funds may possess valuable insights informed by continually updated market information.