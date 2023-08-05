Keeping Patients Safe through AI: The Power of Early Warning Scores in Mental Health Care Journey

Ensuring patient safety throughout their healthcare journey is critical, particularly in mental health conditions where early intervention can significantly impact outcomes. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a promising tool in healthcare, and one area where it can make a difference is in the development of an early warning score (EWS) system for mental health patients.

Early warning scores help care teams identify early signs of a patient’s deteriorating health, allowing for timely action. By proactively recognizing potential risks, intervention strategies such as increased nursing attention and adjustments to care plans can be implemented. Shockingly, data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information reveals that 1 in 17 hospital stays result in unintended harm, almost half of which could have been prevented.

Dr. Andrea Waddell and her team of researchers at Waypoint are dedicated to changing this statistic by creating an EWS system that can prevent harm before it occurs. AI has transformed various sectors, including mental health care, with its ability to analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns, and provide valuable insights. In the context of mental health care, AI can enable early problem detection, personalize treatment plans, and alleviate the burden on healthcare providers.

While early warning scores are commonly used in acute medical settings, their application in mental health is less prevalent. Waypoint is uniquely positioned to develop an early warning model due to its expertise in caring for severely ill patients. The hospital is utilizing existing frameworks, expert opinion, and literature to propose variables for an EWS and testing a machine-learning model on patient data. The input of frontline clinicians, patients, and families is actively sought to guide the selection of the final algorithm. Once finalized, the EWS will be piloted in selected Waypoint units using a rapid-cycle quality improvement model.

Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, President and CEO of Waypoint, emphasizes that early intervention and timely detection of deteriorating mental health conditions are fundamental to advancing person-centered care. By harnessing the power of AI, personalized care plans tailored to individual patients’ needs can be created, taking into account their specific risk factors, treatment history, and response patterns.

Artificial intelligence holds tremendous potential in developing Early Warning Score systems for mental health patients. By leveraging AI’s capabilities, healthcare professionals can detect problems early, enhance patient care, improve outcomes, and reduce the burden on mental health services. AI-driven solutions offer a transformative approach to mental health care, paving the way for a brighter and healthier future.