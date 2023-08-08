Shopify Expands Focus on Larger Retail Market with AI Technology

Canadian retail technology provider Shopify is rapidly scaling up its operations to cater to larger businesses by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) technology. With a current market share of 10 percent in US e-commerce, Shopify aims to tap into the vast potential of the larger retail market.

To enhance the retailing experience, Shopify has launched a suite of AI tools known as Shopify Magic. These tools include features like auto-generated product descriptions and an intelligent retailing assistant called Sidekick. Leveraging the power of AI, Sidekick can understand a merchant’s context and offer valuable assistance to improve the quality of their online store and increase productivity.

Shopify initially ventured into AI technology with AI-assisted product description generation. The success of this approach led the company to further explore the applications of AI in areas such as email content, subject lines, blog posts, and administrative tasks. Now, Shopify aims to integrate AI into every aspect of their platform, ranging from theme selection to reporting analytics.

By harnessing the potential of AI technology, Shopify enables businesses to propel forward and experience accelerated entrepreneurial growth. With its AI-driven tools and features, Shopify aims to simplify the retailing process and provide businesses of all sizes with the means to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.

As Shopify expands its focus on larger enterprises, the integration of AI technology is poised to drive innovation, efficiency, and productivity within the retail industry.