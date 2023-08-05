Analysis Shows AI Can Detect More Cancers in Mammograms

An analysis using artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated its ability to detect more cancers in mammograms than two breast radiologists working together. The findings come from the first randomized study investigating the use of AI in a national breast cancer screening program.

Published in the journal Lancet Oncology, the study reveals that AI-supported screening detected 20% more cancers compared to routine double reading of mammograms by radiologists. The use of AI in detecting breast cancer is considered safe and has the potential to improve screening efficacy and reduce the workload of radiologists. In fact, the AI reduced the workload by 44%.

The study involved more than 80,000 women in Sweden and showed that the AI program detected 244 cancers, whereas the non-AI group detected 203 cancers. Importantly, the false positive rate was the same for both groups.

While these initial results are promising, the co-author of the study, Kristina Lång, cautions that it is too early to implement AI in hospitals. Instead, she suggests using the interim safety results to inform new trials and program-based evaluations to address the shortage of radiologists in many countries.

The final results of the study will determine whether AI can reduce the number of interval cancers and provide a better understanding of the justification for using AI in mammography screening. However, these results are not expected for several years.

The potential benefit of AI lies in reducing the workload of radiologists, enabling them to focus on more advanced diagnostics and shortening waiting times for patients. With further research and development, AI has the potential to revolutionize breast cancer screening and improve patient outcomes in the future.