Artificial Intelligence (AI) More Effective Than Doctors in Breast Cancer Detection, Study Finds

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been proven to be more effective at detecting breast cancer than doctors with extensive training and experience, according to a recent study published in The Lancet Oncology. This study is believed to be the first randomized control trial to compare AI-assisted breast cancer detection with detection conducted solely by well-trained humans.

The research involved the analysis of scans from over 80,000 women in Sweden who had undergone a mammogram. Half of the women had their mammograms read by a radiologist with AI assistance, while the other half had their mammograms read by two radiologists without AI. The group that utilized AI detected 20% more cases of cancer compared to the group that relied solely on human detection.

Furthermore, AI-supported screenings showed a cancer detection rate of 6 per 1,000 women screened, whereas the standard approach yielded a detection rate of 5 per 1,000. Importantly, the study found that AI did not increase the number of false positives, meaning it accurately identified abnormal mammograms without incorrectly diagnosing them as cancerous.

Another significant finding was the reduction in workload for radiologists who utilized AI, with a decrease of 44% in their reading tasks. This has the potential to alleviate the burden on radiologists who are currently overwhelmed by the substantial volume of readings required.

While the study shows promise, further research is necessary before AI can be implemented widely in breast cancer detection. However, if proven effective, AI could help address the shortage of radiologists in Europe and the US. With the global population aging and in need of more imaging, the demand for radiologists is expected to increase.

Overall, AI holds the potential for enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of breast cancer detection, leading to improved outcomes for patients.