Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Breast Cancer in Mammograms, Study Finds

A recent study conducted in Sweden has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) technology is just as effective as experienced radiologists in detecting breast cancer in mammograms. The study, which involved 80,000 women, is considered a significant breakthrough in the field of oncology.

The AI technology used in the study was able to detect 20% more cases of breast cancer compared to the readings by two radiologists. This has important implications for radiologists as it could potentially halve their workload, allowing them to focus on more advanced diagnostics. The AI assessments were validated by one or two radiologists, depending on the patient’s risk factors.

By integrating AI into mammography screening, patient waiting times can be reduced, and the pressure on radiologists can be alleviated. Given the global shortage of radiologists, this technology could be instrumental in addressing the workforce gap. However, further training and testing of AI models are required before machines can fully read mammograms.

Implementing AI-supported screenings has the potential to reduce breast cancer mortality by ensuring early detection and timely treatment. Breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer globally, according to the World Health Organization.

The study conducted in Sweden is the first randomized controlled trial that investigated the use of AI in mammography screening. It involved 80,020 women between the ages of 40 and 80. Half of the participants had their mammograms read by a commercially available AI model and one or two radiologists, while the other half had their mammograms assessed by two radiologists.

In total, the AI-supported screenings detected breast cancer in 244 women, compared to 203 in the standard screening group. Detecting breast cancer at an early stage is crucial, as it is more treatable at this stage.

While AI-supported screenings have the potential to save time and address workflow shortages in breast cancer programs, challenges remain regarding implementation. Different jurisdictions have varying regulations regarding AI diagnostics, and some patients may have concerns about AI’s role in their medical care.

It’s important to note that AI technology is designed to support radiologists, not replace them. AI allows radiologists to focus on complex cases and other types of scans, ultimately improving diagnostic accuracy.