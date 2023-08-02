Artificial Intelligence Can Detect More Breast Cancers from Mammograms, Study Shows

Early results from a trial conducted in Sweden have revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) can accurately detect 20% more breast cancers from mammograms compared to traditional screening by radiologists. This study, published in the Lancet Oncology, is the first randomized controlled trial examining the use of AI in breast cancer screening.

The interim results indicate that using AI-supported analysis of mammograms, alongside one or two radiologists, is equivalent to utilizing two radiologists without AI, resulting in a 20% increase in the detection of cancers. Moreover, the trial showed a significant reduction in workload for radiologists, with a decrease of 44% in the time spent reading mammograms.

The study involved over 80,000 women, half of whom had their mammograms reviewed by two radiologists without AI, while the other half had their mammograms analyzed by AI and a radiographer. These findings come at a time of growing interest in the potential of AI in medicine, as well as concerns about regulation, bias, and over-diagnosis.

The European Union is planning to impose strict regulation on AI, with the European Medicines Agency assessing the risks and benefits of AI in drug development. Lead author Kristina Lång from Lund University in Sweden stresses that while these results are promising, further data is needed to confirm the readiness of implementing AI in mammography screening.

The researchers are eagerly awaiting additional results from the ongoing trial to determine if AI reduces the interval cancers detected between screenings. Lång highlights that one of the greatest potentials of AI is to ease the burden on radiologists, enabling them to assist more patients. However, concerns remain about the possibility of AI over-detecting harmless lesions.

This study provides valuable insights into the use of AI in radiology and underscores the importance of conducting randomized controlled trials to monitor the safety of AI systems.