AI Could Reduce Radiologists’ Workload in Breast Cancer Screening

A recent study conducted in Sweden suggests that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to alleviate nearly 50% of the workload of radiologists when it comes to analyzing routine scans for breast cancer. The interim results of the trial show promising outcomes, indicating that AI could make the process of screening for breast cancer faster and more accurate.

The shortage of radiologists in many countries has led to the exploration of AI technology as a means to assist in reading medical scans. This development could have a significant impact on breast cancer detection as it remains one of the most prevalent forms of cancer, with over 2.3 million women diagnosed in 2020, resulting in 685,000 deaths.

Regular screening plays a crucial role in identifying early signs of breast cancer. In Europe, women between the ages of 50 and 69 are advised to undergo mammograms every two years, which are then analyzed by two radiologists.

The Swedish study involved 80,000 women who had mammograms at four sites in southwest Sweden between April 2021 and July 2022. The scans were randomly divided for analysis, with one group being assessed by an AI-supported system and the other by two human radiologists. The AI algorithm accurately detected 20% more cases of cancer and resulted in an additional diagnosis per thousand women screened. Both the AI-supported system and the human radiologists had a similar rate of false positives, at 1.5%.

In addition to improving accuracy, the AI-supported system reduced the workload for radiologists by 44%, as only one person was required to read the scans instead of the usual two. However, further research is needed to determine whether AI can effectively reduce interval cancers, which are detected between routine screenings.

While the study’s findings are promising, there are still factors to consider before implementing AI in mammography screening. Critics point out that the AI algorithm may have over-diagnosed certain forms of early breast cancer. Nonetheless, experts recognize the importance of reducing the burden on radiologists’ time, highlighting the potential of AI in breast screening programs.