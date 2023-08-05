Deploying Artificial Intelligence for Enhanced Cybersecurity in Kenya

Kenya recently faced a series of hacking incidents that caused more than 5,000 digital government services to become inaccessible. Experts believe that the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology could help prevent similar attacks in the future. However, they also caution that AI has its drawbacks, including the potential for impersonation and identity falsification, which can be exploited by hackers for sophisticated cyber attacks.

Peter French, the general manager for the Middle East and Africa at Acronis, a Swiss technology company, suggests that companies adopt AI-powered cyber protection to safeguard their digital assets. He believes that integrating AI into Africa’s digital ecosystems brings both opportunities and challenges.

Financial phishing attempts have notably increased in Kenya and Nigeria, with banks, online payment systems, and e-commerce websites being indiscriminately targeted. Acronis’ report on cyber threats in 2022 reveals that Kenya witnessed more than 100,000 financial phishing attacks in Q2 alone, a 201% increase compared to Q1. Similarly, Nigeria reported over 61,000 financial phishing attacks, representing a 79% increase from Q1.

Various cybercrime activities have been reported by businesses and organizations in these emerging economies, including online scams, digital extortion, business email compromise, ransomware, botnets, espionage, and threats to critical infrastructure.

While AI can offer effective cyber protection, InterPol’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report emphasizes the need for enterprises to strike a balance between cost-effective operations and a reduced risk of falling victim to cybercriminals. Managing the potential risks associated with AI deployment while harnessing its benefits for enhanced cybersecurity is crucial.

By leveraging the power of AI, organizations in Kenya can strengthen their defenses against cyber threats, safeguard their digital infrastructure, and protect sensitive data. As technology continues to evolve, staying proactive and adaptive in the face of emerging cyber risks is of utmost importance for businesses and governments in Kenya and across Africa.