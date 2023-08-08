In a recent baseball game, incorrect calls made by umpires caused confusion and frustration among players. To address this issue, artificial intelligence (AI) technology could be leveraged.

Throughout the game, there were multiple instances where pitches outside the strike zone were mistakenly called strikes. This led batters to pursue these balls, resulting in additional strikes and ultimately leading to their outs. AI has the potential to accurately determine the true strike zone, thus eliminating these human errors.

By utilizing AI, real-time analysis could be provided, enabling unbiased calls based on objective data. Implementing this technology would improve the overall accuracy of the game and reduce frustration for both players and fans.

Although the presence of AI in baseball games is already a possibility, it is currently not being used. Exploring the benefits of AI and implementing this technology could make the game fairer and more enjoyable for everyone involved.

In conclusion, artificial intelligence has the potential to significantly enhance the accuracy of calls in baseball games. By eliminating human errors and providing objective decisions based on real-time data, AI can greatly improve the overall quality of the sport. It is time to embrace the advancements in technology and explore the benefits that AI can bring to the world of sports.