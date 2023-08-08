CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Concern of Falsehood Generation in AI Chatbots

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, have become popular, but spending time with them has unveiled a troubling problem – they often generate falsehoods. This issue, known as hallucination or confabulation, is now a cause for concern among businesses, organizations, and even high school students who rely on generative AI systems for document composition.

Tasks that involve high-stakes consequences, like psychotherapy and legal brief writing, are particularly affected by this problem. Almost every AI model today, according to Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic, the creator of chatbot Claude 2, suffers from some level of hallucination. These models are primarily designed to predict the next word, which leads to inaccuracies.

The challenge of falsehood generation by AI chatbots presents a significant problem. Users rely on these systems to provide accurate and reliable information. Although hallucinations are a recognized issue, finding a solution remains a formidable task. Researchers are actively working on improving the accuracy of these models and reducing the rate of hallucinations.

As the applications of AI chatbots continue to expand, it is crucial to address this issue. Relying on false information generated by these chatbots can have far-reaching consequences across various fields. Organizations and technologists are dedicated to exploring ways to enhance the reliability and ensure trustworthy outputs from AI chatbot systems.

