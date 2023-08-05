The Uncertain Future of AI Technology

Earlier this year, UBS released a report predicting that OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot would attract 100 million monthly users within three months of its public release. This growth rate was expected to surpass that of popular social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. However, it was later revealed that the 100 million figure was based on website visits, not official user numbers from OpenAI.

Despite the initial excitement generated by the UBS report, the profitability of AI technology remains uncertain. Reports indicate that ChatGPT usage is actually declining, and the costs associated with building and running AI models are significant. The technology necessitates specialized chips, high computing power, and expensive engineers.

Silicon Valley has seen its fair share of hype cycles in the past, with trends like the dot-com bubble and the cryptocurrency frenzy not meeting expectations. Yet, the current AI fever has sparked a gold rush, with companies like Google and Microsoft competing to release their own chatbots. Venture capitalists have poured billions of dollars into AI start-ups, hoping to capitalize on the technology’s potential.

However, there are concerns that the hype surrounding AI may lead to a bursting of the bubble, diminishing interest and investment. ChatGPT and similar chatbots have faced criticism for generating false information and infringing on copyright laws. Moreover, the high costs associated with AI pose challenges for companies without solid business models in place.

While tech CEOs highlight the value of generative AI in their businesses, there is a lack of concrete details on how this technology will translate into financial success. The growth of AI has boosted the valuations of Big Tech companies, but its ability to deliver on its promises remains uncertain.