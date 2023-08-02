Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Breast Cancer Screening

Researchers have discovered that artificial intelligence (AI) tools can effectively analyze breast cancer screening images, according to a preliminary study. The study reveals that computer-aided detection is able to identify cancer in mammograms at a similar rate to two radiologists. The NHS is already exploring ways to incorporate this technology into its breast screening program. However, the researchers caution that further studies are needed to confirm if AI is ready for implementation in mammography screening.

Previous studies on AI’s ability to diagnose breast cancer have been conducted retrospectively, with technology analyzing scans that have already been reviewed by doctors. This new study directly compares AI-supported screening with standard care. Over 80,000 women from Sweden participated, with half of their scans assessed by radiologists and the other half reviewed using AI-supported screening.

The results demonstrate that AI-supported screening has a comparable cancer detection rate to standard double reading, while reducing radiologists’ workload by 44%. Additionally, the use of AI did not result in more false positives. The study is ongoing to determine if AI tools can reduce the number of cancers diagnosed between screenings. The researchers believe that AI-supported mammography screening is safe and holds significant potential for reducing radiologist workloads.

Dr. Kristina Lang, the lead author of the study, suggests that the promising results should inform new trials and evaluations to address the shortage of radiologists in many countries. However, she emphasizes the importance of understanding the impact on patients’ outcomes and the cost-effectiveness of the technology. AI has the potential to alleviate the burden on radiologists, enabling them to focus on advanced diagnostics and reducing waiting times for patients.

The NHS is actively exploring how AI can assist in breast screening, with plans to assess the best methods for implementing this technology into their program.