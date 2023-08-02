Artificial Intelligence Shows Promise in Reducing Radiologists’ Workload in Breast Cancer Screening

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to lighten the workload of radiologists by nearly 50% in screening routine scans for signs of breast cancer, as highlighted in a large study conducted in Sweden. The preliminary findings from the trial suggest that AI could expedite and enhance the analysis of medical scans for breast cancer, making it faster and more precise.

With the global shortage of radiologists, AI could play a crucial role in alleviating the burden of examining routine scans. Breast cancer screening is particularly significant as it is important to detect early signs of the disease. In 2020, the World Health Organization reported that more than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, resulting in 685,000 deaths.

The Swedish study involved analyzing mammograms from 80,000 women at four different sites in southwest Sweden. The scans were randomly divided for analysis by an AI-supported system and two human radiologists. The AI algorithm predicted the risk of cancer on a scale of 1 to 10, and its predictions were validated by a radiologist.

The AI-supported system detected 20% more cancer cases, leading to an additional detection for every thousand women screened. Both the AI-supported system and the human radiologists had a similar rate of false positives. However, the use of AI reduced the workload for radiologists by 44%, as only one person was required to review the scans instead of two.

It is important to note that while these results are promising, further research is needed before AI can be widely implemented in mammography screening. The study will continue for another two years to determine if the use of AI contributes to a reduction in interval cancers, which are diagnosed between routine screenings.

One concern regarding the AI algorithm is the potential for overdiagnosis of a specific type of early breast cancer called ductal carcinoma in situ. Nevertheless, addressing the workload challenges faced by radiologists is crucial in breast cancer screening programs.

In conclusion, AI has demonstrated promising potential in reducing the workload of radiologists in detecting breast cancer. Additional research is necessary to ascertain its effectiveness and accuracy. Nonetheless, AI has the capacity to make a significant impact on breast cancer screening processes.