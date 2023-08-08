AI Can Predict COVID-19 Hospital Admission Numbers in Advance

New research has shown that artificial intelligence (AI) has the capability to accurately predict hospital admission numbers for COVID-19 up to four weeks in advance. The study involved the development of an AI-based system using COVID wastewater sampling from 159 countries in the US and US hospital admission records to build the prediction model.

Traditional prediction methods rely on COVID-19 laboratory testing or self-testing and reporting, which may not detect asymptomatic cases. In response to this limitation, the researchers from the University of Technology Sydney’s Faculty of Engineering and IT, together with colleagues from other institutions, aimed to address this issue.

The findings of the research, which was supported by the Australian Research Council and the Australian Academy of Science, highlight the ongoing burden of COVID-19 on healthcare systems. Rapid increases in patient numbers can strain healthcare capacity and lead to higher fatality rates.

The study also reveals that combining wastewater surveillance with AI-based modeling can serve as a cost-effective early warning system. This approach enables public health officials to better prepare for and manage pandemic waves while effectively allocating limited healthcare resources.

While many countries already conduct wastewater monitoring, it primarily indicates the presence of COVID-19 in a region and provides a rough estimation of the burden’s trend. However, by utilizing AI to identify patterns and changes in the data, the researchers were able to improve the accuracy of the predictions.

The researchers believe that the developed model can accurately predict the need for hospitalization due to COVID-19. They also intend to expand their research to include other infectious diseases that can be detected through wastewater-based epidemiology, such as food-borne pathogens and viral infections like the flu.

Dr. Xuan Li, the lead researcher, expressed gratitude for the funding and hopes that this work can benefit the community and serve as inspiration for other women in science.