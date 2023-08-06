CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Predictions of Health Risks Using CT Scans

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
Artificial Intelligence Enhances Predictions of Health Risks Using CT Scans

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize the medical field once again. A recent study has shown that AI can effectively utilize data from low-dose lung CT scans to enhance predictions of a person’s risk for death from lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force currently recommends annual lung screenings with low-dose chest CT scans for individuals between the ages of 50 and 80 who have a high risk of lung cancer, such as long-time smokers.

Ph.D. candidate Kaiwen Xu and his colleagues at Vanderbilt University have previously developed an AI algorithm that automatically measures body composition using lung screening CT scans. This includes the percentage of fat, bone, and muscle in the body. Abnormal body composition, such as obesity and loss of muscle mass, is strongly associated with chronic health conditions like heart disease.

In their study, the research team used CT scans from over 20,000 individuals in the National Lung Screening Trial to assess the value of AI body composition measurements. They found that incorporating these measurements improved the prediction of lung cancer, heart disease, and overall mortality risk.

These findings suggest that AI body composition analysis can extend the use of low-dose CT scans beyond lung cancer detection. It can help identify individuals at high risk for intervention strategies like physical conditioning or lifestyle changes even before the onset of disease.

In particular, measurements related to the presence of fat in muscle were found to be strong predictors of mortality. This aligns with existing research indicating that myosteatosis, the infiltration of skeletal muscle with fat, is more predictive of health outcomes than reduced muscle bulk.

The study highlights that CT scans can provide valuable information about various health conditions, not just lung-specific ones. Integrating AI body composition analysis more regularly into clinical care could have significant implications for improving health risk assessments.

The study was published in the journal Radiology.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Japan Plans to Boost EV Charger Production to Promote Widespread Use of Electric Vehicles

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Exploring the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Limnological Management

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

The Impact of AI Language Models on Chat-based Interactions and Coding

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Japan Plans to Boost EV Charger Production to Promote Widespread Use of Electric Vehicles

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

Rocket Lab’s 40th Electron Rocket Launch Delayed

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Artificial Intelligence in Sustainable Limnological Management

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Impact of AI Language Models on Chat-based Interactions and Coding

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments