AI-Based Pipeline Brain2Music Uses Brain Imaging Data to Generate Music

Scientists have developed an AI-based pipeline called Brain2Music that utilizes brain imaging data to create music that resembles snippets of songs a person was listening to during a brain scan. The researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to track the flow of oxygen-rich blood in the brain and identify the most active regions.

During the study, brain scans were collected from five participants as they listened to music clips from various genres. The researchers then trained an AI program to establish connections between the participants’ brain signals and the features of the music, including genre, rhythm, mood, and instrumentation. The mood of the music was specifically characterized by labels such as happy, sad, tender, exciting, angry, or scary.

To personalize the AI program, it was customized to each individual by establishing connections between their unique brain activity patterns and specific musical elements. This customization helped convert previously unseen brain imaging data into musical representations of the original song clips.

The converted data was then inputted into another AI model called MusicLM, developed by Google, to generate musical clips. In comparing the AI-generated music to the original song snippets, it was found that the AI closely resembled the original music in terms of mood and genre, with an agreement rate of approximately 60%. The AI model demonstrated particular accuracy in distinguishing classical music.

The study not only provides insights into how the brain processes music but also opens up possibilities for future research on how the brain processes music of different genres and moods. The researchers are also hopeful to explore whether AI can reconstruct music based on what individuals imagine, rather than solely what they actually hear.

Overall, the development of the Brain2Music pipeline and the successful generation of AI-generated music based on brain imaging data showcase the potential for AI systems to enhance our understanding of music processing in the brain.