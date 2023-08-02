Artificial Intelligence Boosts Breast Cancer Detection in Early Trial

Artificial intelligence (AI) has shown promising results in detecting breast cancer from mammograms, outperforming traditional screening by radiologists. In a recent trial conducted in Sweden, AI-supported analysis alongside radiologists led to a significant increase in cancer detection.

The trial, the first randomized controlled trial exploring the use of AI in breast cancer screening, involved over 80,000 women in Sweden. Half of the participants had their mammograms reviewed solely by radiologists, while the other half had AI analysis alongside a radiographer. The interim findings, published in the Lancet Oncology, revealed that combining AI analysis with the expertise of one or two radiologists resulted in a 20 percent increase in the detection of breast cancers.

One notable benefit of AI implementation was the decrease in workload for radiologists, with a 44 percent reduction in the time spent reading mammograms. This allows radiologists to allocate more time to assisting patients.

Despite the positive results, lead author Kristina Lång from Lund University emphasized that more data is needed before confirming the readiness of AI for implementation in mammography screening. Ongoing results from the trial will determine if AI reduces the number of cancers detected between screenings and if it is beneficial to incorporate AI into current practices.

While the potential of AI in reducing the burden on radiologists is recognized, concerns remain about training and validating algorithms, as well as the potential for bias and over-diagnosis. The European Union is developing regulations for the use of AI, with the European Medicines Agency evaluating the risks and benefits in drug development.

Professor Stephen Duffy from Queen Mary University of London acknowledged the importance of reducing the burden on radiologists’ time but expressed concerns about AI potentially over-detecting harmless lesions.

This groundbreaking trial not only highlights the potential of AI in breast cancer screening but also emphasizes the need for randomized controlled trials to ensure the safety and effectiveness of AI systems in medical settings.