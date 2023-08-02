Artificial Intelligence Can Potentially Detect More Cases of Breast Cancer, Study Finds

A recent study published in The Lancet Oncology reveals that artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to identify more breast cancer cases compared to doctors with extensive training and experience. The study also suggests that AI is safe for use in breast cancer detection and could alleviate the workload of doctors in reviewing mammograms.

The research analyzed mammogram scans from over 80,000 women in Sweden who underwent the procedure between April 2021 and July 2022. In half of the cases, AI aided the analysis by reading the mammograms before a radiologist examined them. The other half relied solely on radiologist evaluation without AI assistance.

The group that benefited from AI assistance detected 20% more cases of cancer compared to the group without AI. It is important to note, however, that this does not indicate that computers will replace doctors in diagnosing cancer in the near future. The study authors underscore the need for further research before AI can be fully integrated into clinical practice.

Notably, this study is considered the first randomized control trial comparing AI-assisted breast cancer detection to human experts’ detection. Although these findings are promising, more extensive studies are required to validate the effectiveness and safety of utilizing AI in breast cancer detection.

It is crucial to recognize that this research is still in its early stages. While AI shows potential for improving breast cancer detection, additional research and evaluation are necessary to ensure its reliability and appropriateness.