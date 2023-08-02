Lawmakers in Kentucky Receive Briefing on Artificial Intelligence Technology

Kentucky lawmakers recently attended a briefing on artificial intelligence (AI) technology to gain a better understanding of its current state, potential uses, and associated risks. The briefing, conducted by international consulting firm Gartner, aimed to educate lawmakers and address concerns related to AI technology.

During the briefing, Ben Kaner, Senior Director Analyst for Gartner, emphasized the importance of ensuring that the benefits of AI outweigh any potential risks. Lawmakers raised concerns about the possibility of AI taking control of critical infrastructure, such as the power grid. However, Kaner clarified that AI technology itself does not have desires or intentions to control such systems. Instead, AI can be utilized by power companies to enhance the resilience of the power grid against malicious intrusions.

Kaner also highlighted the positive impact of AI in various sectors. The technology can improve decades-old coding, strengthen cybersecurity defenses, and streamline administrative tasks, such as handling Freedom of Information Act requests. The U.S. Navy has already implemented an AI-powered help desk called “Amelia,” which has proven highly effective in answering personnel’s questions.

While lawmakers acknowledged the exciting possibilities offered by AI, they also expressed concerns about inherent biases in AI responses and potential job displacement. They discussed the need for legislative frameworks to address the ethical considerations surrounding AI. If regulations are to be drafted, they will most likely be discussed during the general assembly session commencing in January.

Overall, the briefing provided lawmakers with valuable insights into AI technology and its implications. As AI continues to evolve and gain prominence, the development of regulations and safeguards will play a crucial role in harnessing its benefits while mitigating potential risks.