The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Job Security and Mental Health

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has raised concerns among workers who fear that their jobs may be at risk. This anxiety is having a toll on the mental health of individuals. The introduction of ChatGPT, a generative AI platform capable of complex tasks, is a significant milestone in transforming the workplace.

Professions such as legal assistants, programmers, accountants, and financial advisors feel threatened by generative AI. This technology can create human-like prose, computer code, articles, or expert insights. According to a study by Goldman Sachs analysts, generative AI could impact or eliminate approximately 300 million jobs.

Many workers anticipate the obsolescence of their roles within the next decade. Eric, a bank teller, shares his concern about the expanding AI research at the bank he works for. Similarly, individuals in the entertainment industry, such as actors and screenwriters, worry about AI being used in film and television production.

The anxiety surrounding AI is comparable to that of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. Therapists like Clare Gustavsson encourage their patients to embrace the unknown and find ways to leverage new technology to their advantage. Creative professionals, like graphic animators, have already witnessed AI-generated images that rival human-created ones, leading them to question the future utility and marketability of their skills.

As AI continues to advance, workers are forced to consider which skills will remain valuable in an AI-driven world. The uncertainty surrounding artificial intelligence poses a pressing concern for job security and mental well-being.