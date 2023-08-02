The Evolution of Authorship and the Impact of AI on Art

In the 19th century, authorship was attributed to the individual genius, where every stroke of brush or word written represented the unique creativity of the artist. However, in the 20th century, this notion began to change as artists such as Marcel Duchamp, John Cage, and William S. Burroughs pushed the boundaries of what it means to be an author.

Marcel Duchamp challenged traditional craftsmanship with his artwork “Fountain” in 1917, consisting of a signed urinal. He argued that art could be derived from selection and presentation, not solely physical creation. John Cage furthered this revolution with his composition “4’33” in 1952, where the performer remains silent for four minutes and 33 seconds, redefining the concept of music and highlighting the human artist’s role in framing silence as a creative process.

William S. Burroughs disrupted traditional narratives by utilizing the cut-up technique, demonstrating that authorship can extend to reassembling existing materials in a non-linear manner. This technique was later adopted by David Bowie in his songwriting, breaking free from conventional structures and embracing new forms of expression.

Today, artists like Jason M. Allen and Laurie Anderson are incorporating AI technology into their creative processes. Allen utilizes AI-generated art by inputting text prompts into the AI tool, which then produces hyper-realistic graphics based on its training. The artist serves as a guide, curating the output of the AI system by formulating prompts.

Similarly, Anderson employs AI to generate her distinctive linguistic style, often fused with religious text. Again, the artist assumes the role of curator, shaping and directing the output of machine learning systems.

This shift challenges traditional notions of authorship and raises questions about authenticity in art. The artist’s role is now that of a guide, working in collaboration with complex AI systems. While this transition presents challenges, it also opens up new possibilities for artistic exploration and the fusion of human creativity with AI technology.