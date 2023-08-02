The Impact and Challenges of Artificial Intelligence in the Norwegian Public Sector

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a significant topic of discussion in Norway, with a focus on its implementation in schools, the need for regulation, and the concept of machine thinking. However, this interest in AI has not emerged overnight.

In a four-year study on the adoption of technologies like AI in the Norwegian public sector, it was revealed that data has always played a central role in the modern state. However, a radical shift is about to occur, expanding the use of data beyond statistical and archival purposes.

The transformation towards a data-driven public sector entails the utilization of diverse and extensive data, often through platforms and machine learning technologies. The goal is to make data a valuable resource in all forms of knowledge production in the public sector, marking a significant departure from traditional data practices.

AI is seen as a crucial element in this administrative transformation, aiming to enhance the efficiency of the public sector through data utilization. However, the challenges of implementing AI and its impact on the citizen-state relationship prove to be more complex than initially assumed, leading to a power imbalance.

This paradigm shift raises critical questions about the alteration of the relationship between citizens and the state due to the use of new and diverse data. Additionally, determining the authority behind the direction of a data-driven administration and the role of fundamental values in this technological change within the Norwegian welfare model are also important considerations.

Addressing these questions requires more than simple explanations. The public sector faces unique challenges in developing and implementing AI while maintaining power equilibrium and upholding core rights and values inherent in the Norwegian welfare model.

Despite ongoing research, many questions about how AI challenges the public sector remain unanswered. However, experts emphasize the need for greater public involvement and participation. While governmental strategies claim to prioritize citizen-centric approaches, public opinion often remains excluded from these discussions.

It is crucial to recognize that technology development is not apolitical, even in the Norwegian context. The vast amounts of data held in records and systems necessitate critical examination and scrutiny to ensure the responsible use of AI in the public sector.