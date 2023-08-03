Deploying Artificial Intelligence in the Credit Union Industry

Deploying technology to meet members’ needs these days—wherever they are in their financial services journey—increasingly means leaning into artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. Implementing AI requires careful consideration and resources, which not all credit unions possess. Nonetheless, by applying AI in a pragmatic manner, credit unions can enhance their ability to meet member needs.

There are several key use cases where AI can be utilized by credit unions to aid sales, marketing, operations, and member service. One vital use case is expanding the service surface area while reducing costs. AI-powered chatbots are gaining popularity in the financial services realm, with a projected 37% of the US population estimated to have interacted with a bank’s chatbot in 2022. These chatbots act as valuable front-line agents, providing continuous and personalized support while reducing the workload on call centers.

Harnessing AI can also help credit unions to improve their member engagement efforts by leveraging data and analytics. By analyzing the behavior and preferences of members, credit unions can offer personalized product recommendations and tailored financial advice, ultimately enhancing member satisfaction and loyalty.

Another use case is fraud detection and prevention. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and anomalies that indicate potential fraudulent activities. By leveraging AI, credit unions can proactively detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, safeguarding their members’ assets.

In conclusion, while adopting AI may not be suitable for every credit union, strategically applying AI can greatly benefit credit unions in meeting member needs and improving operational efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered chatbots, utilizing data analytics for member engagement, and enhancing fraud detection capabilities, credit unions can strengthen their position in the financial services industry.