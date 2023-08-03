The Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Democracies

Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to both endanger and benefit democracies. The rise of AI-generated disinformation poses a significant threat to the integrity of democratic systems, surpassing human-generated disinformation with its ability to produce convincing lies. This has led to the emergence of synthetic disinformation.

However, AI could also play a positive role in democracies. Its capacity to understand multiple perspectives on online platforms could help bridge ideological divides and promote empathy. By creating narratives that resonate with diverse political spectrums, AI has the potential to encourage narrative diversity and foster a more inclusive democratic discourse.

Empathy and diversity are crucial for healthy democracies. Unlike autocratic regimes that impose a single worldview, democracies thrive on the exchange of ideas from various perspectives, acknowledging human fallibility. This diversity of viewpoints allows for a deeper understanding of complex issues and facilitates progress in democratic societies.

The evolution of narratives in the information era has been influenced by advancements in information retrieval. Before the internet, traditional media platforms acted as gatekeepers, guided by the editorial judgment of journalists. However, the internet revolutionized access to information, enabling people to connect with a wealth of resources through search engines like Google.

The dominance of social media recommendation engines further transformed information dissemination and narrative formation. These platforms rewarded content based on the statements made about the individuals sharing them, rather than the inherent merit of the content. As a result, narrative diversity decreased, especially with the decline of local news outlets.

AI’s integration into newsrooms presents both risks and opportunities for narrative diversity. News organizations adopting AI models may rely on data from a polarized period, potentially amplifying narrative uniformity. However, AI also has the potential to bridge ideological gaps by offering diverse perspectives that cater to the preferences of different political factions.

For example, machine translation powered by AI allows individuals to access news and opinions from various backgrounds and experiences. AI models like ChatGPT can engage in persuasive discussions, advocating for different viewpoints on contentious issues. This promotes understanding and productive dialogue between individuals with opposing beliefs.

While the information age has posed challenges to democracy by limiting perspectives, social media homogenization, and the rise of AI-generated disinformation, AI can also serve as a crucial tool to protect democratic values. By fostering narrative diversity, AI can bolster the resilience of democratic discourse and counter threats to democracy’s integrity.