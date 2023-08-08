Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Projected to Grow Significantly Until 2030

The AI chips market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. These chips, incorporating AI technology and utilized for machine learning, have become indispensable across various industries for efficient problem-solving in mathematical and computational fields. They play a critical role in eliminating risks to human life and handling the expanding data volume.

In 2019, the market revenue for AI chips reached 5069 Million USD. It is projected to increase to 33814 Million USD by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 37.2% during the period of 2020-2025. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape and provides crucial information to help companies make informed decisions regarding their business strategies, as well as identify potential areas for growth.

The report examines the AI Chips industry, analyzing its market size, characteristics, and growth. It categorizes the market based on the type of AI chips (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, Others), applications (Machine learning, Natural language processing (NLP), Robotic process automation, Speech recognition, Others), and areas of consumption.

Key players in the industry include Baidu, UC-Davis, Graphcore, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, AMD, NVIDIA, Mythic, Adapteva, Qualcomm, and Alphabet. The report also offers insights into the current status of the AI Chips market, demand segmentation based on product types, projected future development, and a comparison of demand potential among different countries.

Presented in a simplified format, this report aims to be a valuable resource for businesses of all sizes in establishing their commercial plans. It examines the market’s possibilities, obstacles, risks, and factors contributing to its growth and hindrance.

Overall, this comprehensive report on the AI Chips market provides a detailed analysis of the historical and current performance of prominent companies. It also offers insights into the competitive environment and future trends.