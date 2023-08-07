The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Environmental Conservation

Artificial intelligence (AI) is generating both excitement and concern across various industries, including its potential to protect and conserve the environment. In Maryland, there is a growing recognition among academics, scientists, intellectuals, and environmentalists about the applications of AI in environmental preservation.

One example of AI being utilized is in climate science and meteorology, specifically in improving weather prediction through machine learning. However, when discussing AI for environmental protection, the focus is on more essential applications rather than controversial models like ChatGPT.

The Chesapeake Conservancy, a prominent institution in Maryland, is at the forefront of utilizing AI for climate research and advocacy. They have integrated AI into their initiatives, such as mapping waterways in specific areas and tracking large solar energy installations to predict potential sites for solar arrays.

Through collaboration with the Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology, the Chesapeake Conservancy analyzed the disappearing forestlands in Maryland. This analysis resulted in significant forest protection legislation.

Recognizing the importance of emerging technologies and the need for better data, the Chesapeake Conservancy has raised funds to hire scientists. This investment allows them to make more informed decisions based on accurate and reliable data.

In the case of mapping wetlands, the conservancy utilized a machine-learning neural network model. They trained the model using publicly available data from three counties: Mille Lacs County, Minnesota; Kent County, Delaware; and St. Lawrence County, New York. By combining AI, remote sensing data from satellites, and cloud computing, researchers successfully mapped the waterways in these counties with an impressive accuracy rate of 94%.

The potential of AI in environmental conservation is gaining recognition, with Maryland’s Governor, Wes Moore, emphasizing its importance in climate solutions. The pioneering efforts of the Chesapeake Conservancy serve as a testament to the benefits of AI in climate research and advocacy. Ultimately, these applications contribute to the protection and preservation of the environment.