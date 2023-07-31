Artificial Intelligence: Shaping the Future of Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine learning is no longer just a concept from Hollywood movies. It has taken the world by storm and is now at the forefront of technological advancements. Businesses and governments alike have recognized the potential of AI and its widespread application.

The concept of artificial intelligence has been around for some time, but its accessibility and ease of use are still in the early stages of development. Companies like Chevron have embraced AI and incorporated it into their operations, utilizing hundreds of AI solutions. Chevron’s Chief Information Officer, Bill Braun, emphasizes the significant role AI plays in their work and how it will shape their business in the future.

AI’s impact extends beyond the realm of business. It has found its way into various industries and sectors, including politics, education, and the energy sector. Political programs, such as ABC13’s “This Week in Texas,” delve into the intersection of technology and politics, shedding light on the influence of AI in these domains.

The article also touches on other topics, such as the race for the mayor of Houston and recent polling and fundraising statistics. These examples highlight the ever-evolving landscape of Texas politics and the role that technology, particularly AI, plays in shaping political campaigns.

As AI continues to advance, its potential and influence will only grow. We are living in an exciting time for technology, with AI integrating into various aspects of our lives. The possibilities are endless, and the impact of AI on society is still unfolding.