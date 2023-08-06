RT News is an independent non-profit organization that offers news content through its online platform. Since its establishment in 2005, RT News has been recognized as a reputable source of information.

As an independent news organization, RT News covers a wide range of topics, including politics, business, technology, and more. The platform’s aim is to provide its audience with accurate and reliable information. With its global reach, RT News serves as a platform for diverse perspectives and opinions.

By maintaining a commitment to journalistic integrity, RT News strives to deliver unbiased and comprehensive reporting. The content is presented in a clear and concise manner, allowing readers to stay informed about current events and important developments worldwide.

RT News actively adheres to policies concerning personal data processing, as registered with Roskomnadzor on August 14, 2020, under the name rt.com. The website ensures the privacy and security of its users’ personal information.

The main editor of RT News is M. S. Simonyan. The headquarters of RT News is located at 111020, Moscow, Borovaya Street, 3k1. For inquiries, they can be contacted at +7 499 750-00-75 (extension 1200) or via email at [email protected]

