Pet Care Fundraiser: Annual Rib Cook-Off Benefiting Luci’s Fund

Shots and Giggles, located at 201 Ann St., is excited to announce its upcoming annual Rib Cook-Off on Sunday, Sept. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. This event aims to support Luci’s Fund, a non-profit organization established by the Florida Keys SPCA to assist community members with pet care expenses.

During the event, the street will be closed off to create a lively atmosphere. Ten talented chefs will be participating in a friendly competition to cook the best ribs. Attendees can look forward to tasting a variety of delicious rib recipes throughout the afternoon.

To ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees, tents will be set up to provide shady areas. Additionally, local musicians will be performing live music to entertain the crowd.

By attending the Rib Cook-Off, participants not only get to enjoy a fun-filled day but also contribute to a worthy cause. Luci’s Fund plays a vital role in helping community members with their pet care costs, ensuring that beloved animals receive the support and care they need.

Make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting event that combines delicious food, live music, and a great cause. Join in on the celebration of pet care and help Luci’s Fund continue their important work in the community.