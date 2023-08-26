Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon: Intercept the Redguns Mission Walkthrough

In this gameplay walkthrough for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, we will guide you through the decision mission, “Intercept the Redguns.” With our help, you’ll learn how to successfully complete this challenging mission and advance in the game.

The mission starts with a briefing, where you’ll receive information about the objective – intercept the main MT force of Balam, known as the Redguns. Your task is to defeat G1 Michigan and the Redguns’ main MT force.

As you progress through the mission, you’ll encounter enemy units that you must eliminate. Take caution and utilize your armored core’s weapons and abilities to your advantage. Focus on taking down G1 Michigan first, as defeating this powerful enemy will weaken the Redguns’ main force.

It is crucial to strategize your approach to this mission. Utilize the environment and cover to your advantage, and make use of your core’s unique abilities. Stay agile and keep an eye out for opportunities to deal damage while avoiding incoming attacks.

Once you’ve taken down G1 Michigan and the Redguns’ main MT force, the mission will be successfully completed. Congratulations on your victory!

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon offers players an exhilarating and challenging gameplay experience. By following our walkthrough and utilizing your skills as a core pilot, you will advance through the game and conquer each mission that comes your way.

Remember, practice makes perfect. Keep honing your skills, upgrading your core, and exploring new strategies to become the ultimate armored core pilot.

Sources:

– Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon game guide by IGN.