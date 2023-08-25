How to Complete the “Attack the Watchpoint” Mission in Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

In Part 6 of IGN’s gameplay walkthrough for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon, you will find the complete guide on how to complete the mission titled “Attack the Watchpoint”.

The mission begins with a quick introduction and a briefing on the objectives. The first objective is to annihilate the SG squad in Sector 10, and then move on to Sector 20 to eliminate another SG squad. After taking care of these enemies, you will need to head towards Sector 30.

In Sector 30, you will encounter a powerful enemy AC called ENTANGLE. It is crucial to defeat this enemy to proceed further. After defeating ENTANGLE, the next objective is to infiltrate the control center and destroy the target device. A cutscene will follow once the device is destroyed.

The mission concludes with a boss fight against BALTEUS. This is a challenging battle that requires careful strategy and skill to overcome. After defeating BALTEUS, the mission will end and you can move on to the next part of the game.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is an action-packed mecha game that offers players an immersive experience in a futuristic world. If you want to excel at the game and complete all the missions successfully, IGN’s guide provides valuable tips and strategies.

Definitions:

– AC: Short for Armored Core, it refers to the robotic combat units controlled by players in the game.

– SG: Stands for Security Group, which is an enemy faction in Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon.

Sources:

– IGN – No URLs