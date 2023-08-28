Armored Core VI: Fires of Liberation Builds and Loadouts

In this article, we will be discussing some of the best builds and loadouts for Armored Core VI: Fires of Liberation. These combinations are based on my personal experience while playing the game.

One of my favorite frames, which I like to call the “Melander Z” build, is the Melanger C3 All-Rounder Set. This set consists of the HD-012 Melander C3 head, BD-012 Melander C3 core, AR-012 Melander C3 arms, and LG-012 Melander C3 legs. It is a well-balanced frame that performs well in various situations.

For the initial loadout, I used the LR-036 Curtis Linear Rifle for the right arm, HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade for the left arm, BML-G1/P20MLT-04 Missile Launcher and SI-24: SU-Q5 Pulse Shield for the back units, and BST-G2/P04 Booster.

Another all-rounder set that I like is the Macross Plus “YF-19” build. This set combines the HD-012 Melander C3 head, CC-2000 Orbiter core, AR-012 Melander C3 arms, and DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang legs. It provides a bit more defense while still maintaining good mobility.

For the loadout, I replaced the starter missile launcher with a plasma missile launcher and the shield with a dual missile launcher. This set allows for various weapon and gear combinations depending on your equipped generator or FCS.

Moving on to heavy armor sets, the Tian-Qiang Custom Heavy Set No. 1 is a great option. It uses the HD-012 Melander C3 head, DF-BD-08 Tian-Qiang core, DF-AR-08 Tian-Qiang arms, and DF-LG-08 Tian-Qiang legs. This set offers higher defense while still being relatively mobile.

For close-range combat, I used the SG-26 Haldeman shotguns and a sword. For added defense, I equipped the SI-24: SU-Q5 Pulse Shield.

Lastly, if you prefer speed and aerial combat, the Nachtreiher Speed Jump Set is a fantastic choice. This set includes the Nachtreiher/44E head, Nachtreiher/40E core, Nachtreiher/46E arms, and Nachtreiher/42E legs. It specializes in speed and aerial maneuvers.

I used dual machine guns for the initial loadout to take advantage of the frame’s speed. It is important to note that this build can run out of ammo quickly, so strategic aiming is essential.

Overall, these are just a few of the many builds and loadouts available in Armored Core VI: Fires of Liberation. Experiment with different combinations to find the one that suits your playstyle best.

Sources:

– Armored Core VI: Fires of Liberation

– Technobubble Gaming